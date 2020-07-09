Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown started in March, more drivers are speeding on New York City streets, according to a new report from AAA.
The organization says there was an increase in speed-camera violations from mid-March to May citywide.
Manhattan saw the largest jump in daily violations, up nearly 150% from the previous two months.
A West Village camera located southbound on West Street near Leroy Street ticketed the most drivers with about 381 per day.
Before the pandemic, it was only around 50.
Experts say drivers were more tempted to speed with the empty roads.