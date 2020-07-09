PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy was pulled out of the water by NYPD divers in Perth Amboy on Thursday.

Officials said the 17-year-old was found in Raritan Bay just after 5 p.m. He was unconscious and in cardiac arrest. CPR was being performed as the teen was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the boy went voluntarily into the water just after 2:30 p.m.

He was there with a group of friends, but it’s unclear why he went into the water.

The current was very strong and the water temperature was about 80 degrees.

Officials say a man tried to jump in and save the teen, but he struggled. The man did make it out of the water OK.

Multiple agencies assisted in the rescue, including the Coast Guard, NYPD, Perth Amboy Police and the local fire department.

The police chief says no swimming is allowed in Perth Amboy and conditions can be dangerous.

“This is really astonishing to me, you know. It’s just mindblowing. I don’t even have words to say. It’s just traumatizing, you know,” one family member said. “Me and him went swimming before, but I didn’t expect him to not know how to swim, you know? So it’s really kind of mindblowing because he knows how to swim, I’ve seen him swim.”

CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke with a woman who lives across the street. She described just how strong the currents are.

“Tides going in or coming out, then that’s when the currents are the strongest. So, we were swimming here when we were kids and if you got caught in one of those currents, it would just whip you right up the river before you even knew what happened,” she said.

