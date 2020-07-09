NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – LaGuardia Airport has returned to normal after an investigation of a suspicious package prompted road closures and an evacuation.
According to the TSA, a passenger’s checked bag triggered an alarm in the baggage screening room in Terminal D.
Responding authorities called in the NYPD Bomb Squad to further examine the contents of the bag.
LaGuardia’s Terminal D was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
The roads leading to Terminals C and D were closed.
Due to police activity all roadways to Terminal C and D have been closed until further notice.
The TSA said the passenger’s flight departed and landed safely in Detroit, where he was met by law enforcement and was questioned.
The Bomb Squad determined the substance in the bag was not dangerous.
Normal operations resumed at LaGuardia around 9:30 a.m.