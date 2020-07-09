Breaking News
U.S. Supreme Court Rules 7-2 Manhattan DA Can Review President Trump's Tax Returns
Menu
Sports
CBS2 Videos
CBS Sports Live
Giants
New York Giants
Jets
New York Jets
Yanks
New York Yankees
Mets
New York Mets
Knicks
New York Knicks
Nets
New Jersey Nets
Rangers
New York Rangers
Devils
New Jersey Devils News And Updates From CBS 2 New York
Islanders
New York Islanders News And Updates From CBS 2 New York
Odds
Video
CBSN New York
CBS2 Digital Features
Special Reports
CBSN From CBS News
CBS Sports Live
News
Weather
Snap Shot NYC
Health & Fitness
The Dig With Elle McLogan
All Latest Videos
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Tantillo
More
Contests & Promotions
Photo Galleries
Travel
Entertainment
News
All News
NY News
NYC Breaking News And Local Stories Today
HealthWatch
NJ News
NJ News From CBS Channel 2
Consumer
CT News
Connecticut Local News From CBS 2 New York
Business
US & World
Entertainment
Politics
Tech
Offbeat & Odd
Local News
Latest Headlines
New York City Begins Painting 'Black Lives Matter' Mural In Front Of Trump Tower
The plan to paint the mural drew criticism from President Donald Trump, who called it a “symbol of hate.”
U.S. Supreme Court: Manhattan DA Can Review Trump's Tax Returns
The court ruled 7-2 in a case in which it heard arguments by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Galleries
New York City Enters Phase 2 Reopening
New Yorkers were glad to be able to get their hair cut, visit shops and more as New York City entered Phase 2 reopening on June 22, 2020.
Latest Video
Latest Video
Weather
Weather Links
Local Radar & Maps
Forecast Videos
CBS2 Weather App
CBS2 Weather Watchers
More Weather
Weather Watchers
Weather Videos
New York Weather: Heat Will Give Way To Rain
CBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest weather forecast.
2 hours ago
Staying Cool And Safe In Summer Heat
CBS2's John Elliott has some tips on the best masks to wear in the hot and sticky temperatures.
3 hours ago
Sports
All Sports
CBS2 Videos
CBS Sports Live
Giants
New York Giants
Jets
New York Jets
Yanks
New York Yankees
Mets
New York Mets
Knicks
New York Knicks
Nets
New Jersey Nets
Rangers
New York Rangers
Devils
New Jersey Devils News And Updates From CBS 2 New York
Islanders
New York Islanders News And Updates From CBS 2 New York
Odds
Latest Headlines
NYCFC Drops First Game Of MLS Is Back Tournament To Philly Union, Group Schedule Changes Following Nashville's Drop Out
Thursday was an eventful day for NYCFC as they opened tournament play and saw one of their opponents drop out of the tournament due to COVID-19.
Mets, Yankees Release 2021 Schedule, Highlighted By Matchup On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11
The full schedule for 2021 has been released and it's now official, the two New York teams will face each other on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.
Video
All Videos
CBSN New York
CBS2 Digital Features
Special Reports
CBSN From CBS News
CBS Sports Live
News
Weather
Snap Shot NYC
Health & Fitness
The Dig With Elle McLogan
All Latest Videos
More Video
CBSN New York
News
Weather Forecast
Sports
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
Observation Deck Coming Back To 61st Floor Of Iconic Chrysler Building
One of the city's most iconic buildings is getting an observation deck for the first time in 75 years.
Try These Make-Ahead Freezer Meals Perfect For Weeknights
Set yourself up for easy weeknight dinners no matter what!
Coronavirus Cooking: The Most Searched Recipe In Every State During Quarantine
Find the most popular eats for your home state and across the country during the coronavirus quarantine.
Quarantine Recipes: How To Make Homemade Bagels
See how to make your own homemade bagels while stuck inside during quarantine.
More
Station Info
WCBS-TV
WLNY-TV
Contact Us
Advertise
Contests
Station Events
Travel
Air Travel In Coronavirus Age: CBS2 Gets Firsthand Look At Safety Precautions At Area Airports
Social distancing markers. Sanitizer stations. Plexiglass for agents. Those are three things you'll notice right away at LaGuardia.
CBS Entertainment
CBS Entertainment
Latest Photos
New York City Enters Phase 2 Reopening
New Yorkers were glad to be able to get their hair cut, visit shops and more as New York City entered Phase 2 reopening on June 22, 2020.
Download Our New App
CBS2 Celebrating The Senior Class
CBSN New York
Watch Now
Search Resumes For ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera; 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone On Boat
July 9, 2020 at 2:10 pm
Filed Under:
Local TV
,
Naya Rivera
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply