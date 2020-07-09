Breaking NewsU.S. Supreme Court Rules 7-2 Manhattan DA Can Review President Trump's Tax Returns
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Manhattan prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

The court ruled 7-2 in a case in which it heard arguments by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The records are held by Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, which has said it would comply with a court order.

It probably will be at least several weeks before the court issues a formal judgment that would trigger the turnover of the records.

President Trump was quick to take to Twitter, alleging “prosecutorial misconduct.” He started by saying other presidents had been given “broad deference” by the courts.

“This is a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president – is above the law. Our investigation, which was delayed for almost a year by this lawsuit, will resume, guided as always by the grand jury’s solemn obligation to follow the law and the facts, wherever they may lead,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. said in a statement.

“Deutsche Bank has demonstrated full respect for the U.S. legal process and remained neutral throughout these proceedings. We will of course abide by a final decision by the courts,” said Deutsche Bank spokesperson Daniel Hunter.

House committees had subpoenaed Deutsche Bank in 2019 to gain access to Trump’s financial records. Trump filed a lawsuit to block Deutsche Bank and Capital One from revealing his records.

