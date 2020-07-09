WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Manhattan prosecutor’s demand for President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of a criminal investigation that includes hush-money payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

The court ruled 7-2 in a case in which it heard arguments by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The records are held by Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, which has said it would comply with a court order.

It probably will be at least several weeks before the court issues a formal judgment that would trigger the turnover of the records.

WEB EXTRA: Read The Decision

President Trump was quick to take to Twitter, alleging “prosecutorial misconduct.” He started by saying other presidents had been given “broad deference” by the courts.

Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. BUT NOT ME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

….No Republican Senate Judiciary response, NO “JUSTICE”, NO FBI, NO NOTHING. Major horror show REPORTS on Comey & McCabe, guilty as hell, nothing happens. Catch Obama & Biden cold, nothing. A 3 year, $45,000,000 Mueller HOAX, failed – investigated everything…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

….for another President. This is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT. We catch the other side SPYING on my campaign, the biggest political crime and scandal in U.S. history, and NOTHING HAPPENS. But despite this, I have done more than any President in history in first 3 1/2 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

“This is a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president – is above the law. Our investigation, which was delayed for almost a year by this lawsuit, will resume, guided as always by the grand jury’s solemn obligation to follow the law and the facts, wherever they may lead,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. said in a statement.

“Deutsche Bank has demonstrated full respect for the U.S. legal process and remained neutral throughout these proceedings. We will of course abide by a final decision by the courts,” said Deutsche Bank spokesperson Daniel Hunter.

House committees had subpoenaed Deutsche Bank in 2019 to gain access to Trump’s financial records. Trump filed a lawsuit to block Deutsche Bank and Capital One from revealing his records.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)