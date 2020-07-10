LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – People on Long Island are being warned about the potential for flash flooding as Tropical Storm Fay brings heavy rain and wind up the coast.

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy sent a robocall Monday morning, urging residents to take precautions, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The call warned a flash flood watch is in effect on Long Island until Friday night.

Officials said to beware of dangerous surf conditions:

A high surf advisory runs until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

A high rip current warning runs until Saturday night, also.

Officials said people should expect winds of up to 45 miles-per-hour.

“Just warning the people that high tide with a nor’easter like this, it tends to blow the water back into the bay or not let the water out from the high tide this afternoon until tonight,” said Kennedy. “We’ve put in check valves, almost every outlet of the storm sewer system in the Village of Freeport. That should prevent the water from coming back in and flooding the streets. However, if the water goes over the bulkheads, all bets are off.”

Kennedy said he’s urging people to secure outdoor furniture and anything that could blow away, and to move vehicles to higher ground.

Reporting Power Outages

CBS2 also spoke with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Friday.

“We’re just asking our residents to be careful. You know, we’re on an island. We’re vulnerable to the ravages of Mother Nature, so there could be flooding, there could be outages, so just to be very careful when you’re out and about,” said Curran.

Kennedy said they’ve been looking at ways to make the community safer and prevent flooding ever since Superstorm Sandy.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com’s Weather Center for the latest forecast and updated alerts.