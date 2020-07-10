NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tropical Storm Fay is moving into the Tri-State Area, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

Tropical storm warnings and flash flood watches are in effect from the Jersey Shore to Long Island.

Some models predict up to 4 inches of rainfall accompanied by 45 mile-per-hour winds.

7/10 8AM EDT: A special advisory has been issued to expand the Tropical Storm Warning southward, with tropical storm conditions expected soon over portions of the Delaware coast. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #Fay pic.twitter.com/EaSJUviXlk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 10, 2020

Fay’s center of circulation is expected to be in southern New Jersey by 2 p.m. and reach the lower Hudson Valley by 2 a.m. Saturday.

Social media photos already show flooding in parts of the Garden State, including Wildwood, Avalon and Stone Harbor.

Street flooding in #AvalonNJ #TropicalStormFay A few cars got caught in this. Turn around!!! pic.twitter.com/eYKPPv5fxQ — Zeke Orzech (@Zeke_O) July 10, 2020

In New York City, the rain will start around 12 p.m. and get heavier in the afternoon before tapering off later at night.

“Bearing down on us, right now, we have a tropical storm,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. “We need people to be ready for that.”

He urged restaurants to take precautions.

“Tonight’s not going to be a great night for outdoor dining. Get your furniture and umbrellas and everything in so they don’t go flying and create a new kind of danger,” he said.

Beachgoers should also be cautious of rough surf and strong waves both Friday and Saturday.

