NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The recent surge of gun violence continued in New York City on Friday, when there were six separate shootings involving seven victims.

They included a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.

Police say it happened around 7:45 p.m. on New Jersey Avenue in East New York.

Officers on the scene found an 18-year-old man shot in the chest.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources told CBS2 it appeared the victim was leaving the building when a gunman approached him and opened fire.

So far, no arrests have been reported.

