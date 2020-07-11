Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The recent surge of gun violence continued in New York City on Friday, when there were six separate shootings involving seven victims.
They included a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.
Police say it happened around 7:45 p.m. on New Jersey Avenue in East New York.
Officers on the scene found an 18-year-old man shot in the chest.
The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Sources told CBS2 it appeared the victim was leaving the building when a gunman approached him and opened fire.
So far, no arrests have been reported.