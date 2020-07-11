After The StormNew York, New Jersey Cleaning Up After Day Of Heavy Downpours, Strong Winds From Tropical Storm Fay
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Violence broke out in Brooklyn as protesters clashed at a pro-police rally Saturday.

Video from social media shows pushing and yelling between “Back the Blue” and “Black Lives Matter” demonstrators in Dyker Heights.

PROTESTS AND PAIN

It all started with a Back the Blue rally at the Bay Ridge Parkway where hundreds marched to support the NYPD.

Counter-protesters also showed up and, at some point, things turned violent and police got involved.

It’s unknown if anyone was arrested.

