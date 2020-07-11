Comments
THE BRONX, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down three men wanted for questioning after a 45-year-old man was beaten in The Bronx.
The attack was caught on NYPD surveillance video.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. on June 28 on Hoe Avenue and Aldus Street.
Police said the victim got into an altercation with three men, before one hit him in the head with a cane while the other two punched him in the head and face.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.