NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 11-year-old was among the three young people killed in a two-car crash inside Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn on Sunday.

As CBS2’s Cory James reported, reckless driving might have been a factor.

Police believe the two cars involved were out doing doughnuts when the drivers collided with each other, killing an 18-year-old woman, 16-year-old young man, and 11-year-old boy.

Mangled car parts and debris were scattered all across the ground.

Authorities said the incident happened on the North 40 runway, just after 8 p.m. on Saturday. Police said a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound when it collided head-on with a Kia Forte carrying the victims heading southbound.

All three were rushed to a hospital where they died, while another passenger is said to be in critical condition.

People who come out to this area often say it’s common for people to do burnouts and drag race throughout the day and night. They just never expected to see and hear of something like this.

“It’s unfortunate, but what you can say? It’s just sad a thing,” Marcellus Merius said.

The 16-year-old driving the Camry, along with his two passengers, suffered minor injuries.

Police told CBS2 no arrests were immediately made but the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Unit Collision Squad.

James also reached out to loved ones one of the victims. They asked for privacy during this difficult time.