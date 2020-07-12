NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for three men they say are suspected of beating a 51-year-old Orthodox Jewish man and yelling anti-Semitic slurs at him in Brooklyn.
Police said it happened on July 11 around 3 p.m. when a 911 caller reported an assault in front of 2525 Kings Highway, near East 27th Street.
When officers arrived, according to the NYPD, they learned the victim was walking home when three unidentified men in a car stopped beside him and started shouting anti-Semitic slurs.
Police said the victim responded, before the men got out of the car, pushed him to the ground and punched him repeatedly.
The victim was able to walk to Community Hospital, where he received stitches on his face and was treated for a broken finger.
Police said they’re looking for three men approximately 18 to 20 years old.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
