NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to identify a person spotted on surveillance video linked to vandalism of a Virgin Mary statue in Queens.
It happened around 3:10 a.m. on July 10, according to police.
Investigators said an unidentified person was caught on camera spray-painting “IDOL” on the statue in front of Cathedral Preparatory School and Seminary on 92nd Street.
The NYPD released a picture of the person they are looking for, who appeared to be wearing a pink head covering.
