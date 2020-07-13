NYC Shootings1-Year-Old Boy Shot To Death While Sitting In Stroller At BBQ Outside Brooklyn Playground
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork)

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A tanker truck overturned and burst into flames Monday on the western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike.

It happened on the Exit 16W ramp during the morning commute.

Chopper 2 was overhead as the fire started to spread from the truck to nearby brush.

The exit ramp was closed in both directions, and traffic was delayed in the area.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but it did not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

  1. Vince Landers Jr. says:
    July 13, 2020 at 8:23 am

    not the first tanker that’s overturned and caught fire at that EXACT spot.

