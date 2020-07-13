Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man accused of choking and robbing a 70-year-old woman inside an elevator in Brooklyn.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. on June 26 inside a building near Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street in Brownsville.
Police said the suspect followed the victim into the elevator, then placed her in a chokehold.
He allegedly got away with $30 and some personal belongings.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.