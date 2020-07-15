WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Here’s a bittersweet story from New Jersey.

A popular chocolate shop is closing its doors after more than three decades in Westfield. It’s a big loss for the community and generations of customers.

Sure as chocolate is sweet, change is inevitable. Even after more than a century in the chocolate business, change is coming to Brummer’s Homemade Chocolates in downtown Westfield. The beloved shop is closing permanently this weekend.

“Businesses like this don’t exist anymore, so it’s sad to seem them go,” said Westfield resident Yvette Homer in an interview with CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

On Tuesday, a stream of longtime customers came from near and far, disappointed to find Brummer’s closed until Wednesday. Many whose families shopped here for multiple generations.

“I grew up here, so this was kind of a staple of my childhood,” said Westfield resident Jacqueline Maher.

“So I wanted to bring my daughter to get a taste of the chocolate before it closes,” said Homer

Brummer’s has served chocolate lovers in New Jersey for 116 years. First in Jersey City, before moving to Westfield 31 years ago.

“My parents always bought us a chocolate. Then, when I became a parent myself, and they moved here, we bought chocolate,” said Cranford resident Claire Zuravnsky.

The shop announced in a Facebook post that the owner, George Brummer, was retiring after 47 years of chocolate making. CBS2 was unable get in contact with the owner’s family after multiple attempts via phone and social media.

Across the street at Vicki’s Diner, longtime server Karen Soyka was stunned by the news of the closure.

“They’ve been there forever. They come in and they eat, and we do our Easter shopping and holiday shopping there,” she said.

Some customers have been buying Brummer’s chocolates for a half a century.

“My children get a pound of the turtles every Christmas and every Easter,” said Plainfield resident Nancy Gearhart. “They don’t live in town anymore, and I told them the bad news this morning. They said ‘mom get over there quick. This an emergency.'”

It’s the nostalgia and of course the chocolate that customers will miss the most. Brummer’s will be open Wednesday through the end of the week and will close for good on Saturday.