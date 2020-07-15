NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A disturbing attack on a mother and child was caught on camera Tuesday in the Bronx.

It happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights section.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was walking with her ex-boyfriend while pushing their infant son in a stroller.

They appear to be arguing when the man puts the woman in a chokehold, drags her down and stabs her multiple times, police said.

The stroller also topples over with the baby inside.

The mother and child were rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Carlos Gonzalez.

He’s described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with a medium complexion, thin build, brown eyes and long black hair in braids. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, yellow shorts, white sneakers and a black bag.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.