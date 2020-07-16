FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police found more than 20 illegal guns, ammunition, bomb-making materials and drugs inside a Long Island home this week.

Thousands of rounds of ammunition and 22 unregistered guns — handguns, assault rifles and revolvers, most of them ghost guns — were all seized from the home at 228 Staples Street in Farmingdale.

“Ghost guns are bought on the internet in pieces. As you get them, you assemble them,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Ryder said drugs were also seized, along with “laboratory equipment, unknown solid and liquid chemicals, a book titled on the manual ‘Explosives 4th Edition.'”

The police commissioner says the suspect was teaching himself how to build bombs and there was enough material in the house to build “six powerful bombs.”

A 911 call first brought police to the home around 7 a.m. Wednesday to check on 33-year-old Daniel Petrizzo, who was outside the house.

“He was out of control and threatening to shoot himself,” Ryder said.

Police say once they deescalated the situation, they were given permission to go in the home owned by Petrizzo’s father.

Arson/bomb squad, the Emergency Service Unit, narcotics and the FBI were all called in.

Tiffany Pawson, 32, and her boyfriend, 35-year-old Eddie Fernandez, were sleeping in the home.

Pawson, Fernandez and Petrizzo were arrested. All three have prior records ranging from drug and weapons charges to robbery.

“These guns are now not in the hands of bad people, that bombs will not go off and who knows how many lives will be saved,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

So what were they planning to do with all of that? Police say it’s still under investigation.

Police also took three luxury cars from the house and will be searching them.