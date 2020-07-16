NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY was on the scene of a partial building collapse in Manhattan on Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to a vacant four-story building at 211 East 34th St., between First and Second avenues, in Murray Hill just before 11 a.m.
Chopper 2’s Jim Smith reported the side wall of the building collapsed toward the lot adjacent to it, adding construction work was being done on the structure, but it is unclear what caused the collapse. Netting and scaffolding is around the building.
The FDNY blocked off 34th Street between First and Second due to the emergency activity. Surrounding properties were evacuated as a precaution, Smith reported.
No injuries were immediately reported, officials said.
