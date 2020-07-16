DEVELOPING1 Killed, 3 Injured After Window-Washing Machine Accident On Manhattan’s East Side
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Rutgers University now says it will give students a discount this fall as many classes move online.

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway announced a 15% cut in the so-called “campus fee.”

That means a discount of at least $300 for full-time undergraduate students.

CBS2 has also learned Holloway is donating part of his salary.

This comes after a student petition calling for lower tuition got nearly 30,000 signatures.

