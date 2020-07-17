NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of demonstrators are demanding a tax on billionaires from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Dozens of activists gathered at Madison Square Park to march to the governor’s Manhattan office, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday.

The group consists of undocumented immigrants, unemployed blue collar workers and lawmakers who say it’s time for a change.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed in on Twitter:

Did you know that there are 118 billionaires… in New York alone? And that they’ve made billions more during COVID? Did you know that the very workers billionaires rely on are going hungry & without healthcare? This is wrong. If Trump cut their taxes, NY should pick them up. https://t.co/x5swN3cH43 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 16, 2020

With budget shortfalls and economic hardships, in part due to the coronavirus, the group has backing from several state lawmakers who say billionaires benefited the most during the pandemic.

The lawmakers are pushing a bill in Albany that would try to raise more than $5 billion to create a bailout fund for workers who did not qualify for federal unemployment benefits.

The demonstrators are marching to Cuomo’s office in Midtown because they say he’s not doing enough.

“He’s turned his back on our community. He’s turned his back on almost 600,000 New Yorkers who are four months behind on rent, can’t pay for diapers, can’t pay for food and are scared, are scared of what comes next,” said Angeles Solis from Make the Road New York.

Cuomo has said he’s in favor of the tax, as long as it’s done on a national level. He said billionaires would simply leave if they’re only taxed in New York.