NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – A dramatic rescue of a newborn baby was caught on video in Newark.
NJ Transit Police released body camera footage of the incident, which took place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Newark Penn Station.
According to officials, NJ Transit Police Officers Bryan Richards and Alberto Nunes came upon a mother cradling her unresponsive newborn in her arms in a bathroom. The child was turning grey.
“Did you just give birth?” one of the officers asked the mother, before taking the baby and rushing it to a sink.
Officer Richards immediately started chest compressions and called for EMS, but realizing the severity of the situation, decided to drive to the hospital right away.
Richards continued CPR as Nunes drove them to the hospital. Body camera footage shows Richards cradling the baby while performing chest compressions.
Finally, the video shows the baby making a noise, and starting to breathe while they were on the way. Richards continued his chest compressions the entire time.
When they arrived at the hospital, the baby was breathing.
The baby girl is now doing well at the hospital, police said.