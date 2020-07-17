NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bar owners in upstate New York are getting creative after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced anyone sitting at a bar is required to order food.
The state order also established a “three strikes, you’re closed” rule on bars and restaurants; the state will automatically shut them down if they break the guidelines three times.
Some bars in Saratoga Springs decided to put, what they’re calling, “Cuomo chips” on everyone’s bill, so customers don’t have to buy a full meal.
“For the time being, until we have more information, that’s food. And you can buy it for a dollar,” said Matthew Bagely.
“As long as you’re in compliance with the masks, I don’t feel that it should matter if you’re sitting down having a drink or if you’re sitting down having something to eat,” said Christina Hoffnegle.
Cuomo’s new regulations came after he said the state witnessed bars and restaurants not complying with social distancing rules.