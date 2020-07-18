NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you enjoy the heat, this weekend is for you.

Many people will head to beaches and pools to catch a break from the scorching temperatures Saturday.

If you’re hoping to snag a spot in the sand, you should hit the road sooner than later, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

On Saturday morning, State Parks announced Robert Moses State Park on Long Island already reached capacity and advised people to head to Heckscher State Park in East Islip, instead.

Fields 2 and 6 at Jones Beach are also full.

LINK: CLICK HERE for updates on crowds at New York State parks and beaches

Even though many beaches and pools are offering extended hours, limited capacity rules remain in place due to the coronavirus.

The weekend weather is expected to be so hot, bringing demand for beaches so high, that traffic warnings are in place on the way to Jones Beach.

State Parks officials said drivers should be ready for heavy delays on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Plus, even once you arrive, you can be turned away. Density reductions of 50 percent are in place to keep people socially distant and safe from COVID-19.

Officials said they will post capacity updates online so residents can check beforehand.

Some towns on Long Island are offering extended hours to help residents beat the heat.

Lifeguards will be on duty in Hempstead until 7 p.m. on beaches. All town pools are open until 8 p.m.

New York City beaches remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beachgoers are expected to wear face coverings at all times, except while in the water.