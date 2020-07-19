Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police are warning food delivery drivers about a string of car thefts.
The vehicles were all stolen after drivers got out to deliver food.
It happened at least six times in the last two weeks, according to police.
Police said they’re investigating the following incidents:
- A 2015 Toyota Camry was stolen on Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station, on July 7 at approximately 9 p.m.
- A 2015 Kia Seoul was stolen on Provost Avenue, North Bellport, on July 7 at approximately 11:50 p.m.
- A 2007 Toyota Rav-4 was stolen on Mayflower Street, Setauket, on July 9 at approximately 11:50 p.m.
- A 2004 Nissan Sentra was stolen on Hawks Nest Rd, Setauket, on July 10 at approximately 10:45 p.m.
- A 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen on Eastwood Road, Miller Place, on July 11 at approximately 7:10 p.m.
- A 2002 Volkswagen Passat was stolen on Arrowhead Lane, Setauket, on July 15 at approximately 9:10 p.m.
- An attempt was made to steal a 2019 Hyundai on Patchogue Avenue, North Bellport, on July 15 at approximately 4:35 p.m.
According to police, residents did not place an order at any of the addresses where cars were stolen.
Detectives said they’re reminding delivery drivers to take precautions and keep their car keys with them at all times.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).