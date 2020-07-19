NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A worker at a group facility on Long Island allegedly abused a woman and forced her to eat tainted food, Nassau County Police said.
Wanda Shorts, 56, of Brooklyn, was arrested late at night on July 17 for an incident that happened on April 6, according to police.
Detectives said Shorts, while working at a group facility in Syosset, struck a 34-year-old woman several times and mistreated her.
They said Shorts forced the women to eat “befouled” food, but did not provide further details.
Shorts was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
Nassau County detectives are asking anyone who may have had a similar experience with Shorts to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers or call 911. All calls will remain anonymous.