NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A frightening video out of Upper Manhattan shows a high-speed police chase through the streets of Inwood that lasted several minutes.

The wild episode begins at the corner of Dyckman Street and Sherman Avenue. The video was recorded from the front seat of a speeding car and later posted to Instagram by “World Latin Star,” CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Monday.

Two vehicles appear to drag race while evading a New York State Police cruiser.

The cars blow through red lights before barreling under elevated train tracks, all while the state trooper gives chase.

Caloway showed the video to people in the neighborhood.

“That’s totally wrong. You can see, there’s a lot of kids around here,” Jose Bosquez said.

“It’s just another sickening example of what is now a lawless New York City in 2020,” said Patrick Brosnan, a former NYPD detective.

Brosnan is the CEO of Brosnan Risk Consultants. He said it’s rare to see a video showing a crime from the point of view of the alleged criminals.

“It’s astonishing and it’s unusual. You really have an unusual first-hand, corroborative, bird’s-eye view from inside the vehicle, replete with full audio,” Brosnan said.

The New York State Police told CBS2 the trooper followed at least one of the vehicles for about two minutes before terminating the chase.

Brosnan said it is NYPD and state police policy to err on the side of caution during a dangerous chase.

“And in doing so, they will not recklessly and needlessly endanger the lives of pedestrians and other civilians,” Brosnan said.

People in the neighborhood told Caloway the behavior of the drivers is disturbing, but, unfortunately, not all that surprising.

“It’s scary and it sucks. I grew up here. I’ve been living here since I was like 2 years old, but it’s scary,” Wendy Abreu said.

The drivers did get away. State police said the search for the drivers and the vehicles is ongoing.

State police told CBS2 the trooper involved had been patrolling the nearby Henry Hudson Bridge, and was heading to another location when they came across the drag racers and tried to make them stop.