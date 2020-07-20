NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The husband and son of a federal judge were shot Sunday afternoon at their home in New Jersey.

The son did not survive.

Judge Esther Salas was unharmed.

A search was underway in North Brunswick for the gunman, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act. https://t.co/3mOYBSd6TA — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 20, 2020

Police blocked off streets as they tried to piece together what happened.

Law enforcement sources told CBS2 the gunman arrived at the front door of Judge Salas’ home on Point Of Woods Drive at around 5 p.m. dressed as a delivery man.

The judge’s husband, Mark Anderl, a defense attorney, answered the door and was shot. Their 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was shot and killed.

Mark Anderl was rushed to a local hospital. Sources told CBS2 Judge Salas was in the basement at the time of the shootings and was not injured.

The gunman fled.

Neighbors were left in shock. They said they could not imagine why anyone would want to harm the family.

“I mean, just very good natured, wonderful people, so hopefully they’ll be okay and that’s it. We love them very, very much. That’s all I can say. We love them very, very much. We will do anything for them and I think they would do anything for anyone,” friend Marion Costanza said.

The incident prompted an outpouring of support from Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez.

“Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act. This tragedy is our latest reminder that gun violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer isn’t done,” Murphy said.

“I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to New Jersey’s federal bench. My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice,” Menendez said.

Judge Salas has presided over several high-profile cases, including the criminal trial of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband and wife Joe and Teresa Giudice, Sanchez reported.

Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York, and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.