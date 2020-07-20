NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is keeping his “pay it forward” promise he made during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
He’s in Savannah, Georgia Monday afternoon to meet with the mayor to help in their fight against COVID-19.
“We’ll tell them about what we did. We’ll help them with testing programs, tracing programs, we’re going to bring thousands of people pieces of PPE, and whatever they need from us, they’re going to get because we are New York tough, which is smart and united and disciplined and today is about the last word – we are loving. Thank you, America, for what you did for us. And we won’t forget, and we’ll be there for you when you need it,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo says New York is also helping other cities, including Atlanta and Houston, where coronavirus cases are on the rise.