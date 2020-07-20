Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men were killed in a Jet Ski collision in the water off the Bronx on Monday night, the NYPD said.
The owner of Evers Marina told CBS2’s Alice Gainer the victims launched their Jet Skis from his business.
CBS2 has learned the accident happened just after 9 p.m. in Eastchester Bay, a mile or two closer to City Island. The men were thrown from the watercrafts and suffered severe injuries.
They were taken out of the water by a private boat and brought to shore, before being transported to Jacobi Hospital.
The NYPD Harbor and Aviation divisions are investigating.