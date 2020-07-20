Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.
He was convicted on federal bribery and extortion charges in 2015.
That was overturned on appeal, but Silver was convicted again in 2018.
Judge Valerie Caprioni ordered the 76-year-old former lawmaker to attend Monday’s hearing in person, rather than appear remotely.
In a letter to the judge, Silver asked that he be spared a sentence that would cause him to die in prison.