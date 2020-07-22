NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting two women at the subway station at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue in Midtown.
Investigators say that on July 4, the man exposed himself, then dragged a 34-year-old woman to the floor by her purse and groped her.
Eight days later at the same station, police say he dragged a woman to the floor by her hair, then exposed himself and demanded she perform a sex act.
In both incidents, he ran off when the victims screamed for help.
