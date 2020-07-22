HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — After five straight days of sweltering heat, the tri-state area was handed an intense round of severe weather Wednesday evening.

More than 10,000 PSEG customers were without power Wednesday night.

Trees and branches that cracked and collapsed in the storm covered streets in Roselle Park, New Jersey, making it impossible for Juan Adames and his neighbors to leave their homes on First Avenue, so they marveled at Mother Nature from the front door.

“Nothing else to do. It’s just dark in there,” he told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

His street lost power in the storm, as did a neighborhood in Fanwood. As power lines dangled over front lawns, emergency lights from a fire truck eventually lit up and Hunter and North avenues.

With trees scattered across nearby roadways, residents were in for a long night of listening to woodchippers and chainsaws.

In Hoboken, the unrelenting rain and perhaps poor drainage caused big problems. Parked cars were submerged in dirty flood water and people trudged through water nearly up to their knees.

“Welcome to Lake Hoboken,” one tweet says, showing video of Second and Clinton.

With umbrellas in hand, the weather forced some to take cover under a viaduct.

One Jersey City resident tweeted, “DRY SUMMER BLESSING: May your rain barrel runneth over.”

DRY SUMMER BLESSING: May your rain barrel runneth over ⛈💦💦💦 pic.twitter.com/D0cIFjHpVT — clamm (@clammyfresh) July 22, 2020

Along with lightning and heavy rain, there was quarter-sized hail in South Plainfield.

But for all the tense moments, most property seemed to be spared from serious damage.

“I got lucky,” Adames said.

There were no reports of injuries, either.

The storm did, however, ruin outdoor dining for restaurants that are depending on it.