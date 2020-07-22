NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whole Foods Market spinach artichoke dip is being recalled because it contains undeclared eggs.
Anyone with a food allergy or sensitivity to eggs should not consume this dip. It could result in a serious life-threatening allergic reaction.
Winter Gardens Quality Foods, Inc. voluntarily recalled products with the lot code 248 and use by date 07/26/20.
The dip was sold in Whole Foods Market stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. on July 14 or after. It was located in a refrigerated aisle inside a 12 ounce plastic tub.
No illnesses have been reported.
If you have questions about the recall, you can call Winter Gardens Quality Manager David Mulligan at 717-624-6032 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
