NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new warning about toxic hand sanitizers.
The Food and Drug Administration is now recalling 75 brands.
They say the products can make people sick or even cause death if ingested.
At least 11 people have died and more than two dozen have been hospitalized after drinking contaminated hand sanitizer.
The products claim to contain ethanol but instead have tested positive for methanol or wood alcohol.
It’s toxic when absorbed through the skin.
“When COVID-19 came along, you know, trusted brands went out the window for products in demand, like hand sanitizer, and we took what we could get,” CBS News medical contributor David Agus said. “And what you get is a lot of foreign-made hand sanitizers that do not have quality ingredients.”
Some of the recalled brands were sold at major retailers like Costco, Walmart and CVS. For more information on this recall, click here.