NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Alternate side parking is suspended again next week, but it will return for the rest of August.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement Friday.

He said alternate side parking will be in place from Aug. 3 to Sept. 5.

Earlier this month, de Blasio said drivers only have to move their cars on the last day listed.

