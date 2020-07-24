Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Alternate side parking is suspended again next week, but it will return for the rest of August.
Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement Friday.
Alternate Side Parking will be SUSPENDED next week through Sunday, August 2. We'll keep our streets clean together.
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 24, 2020
He said alternate side parking will be in place from Aug. 3 to Sept. 5.
Earlier this month, de Blasio said drivers only have to move their cars on the last day listed.