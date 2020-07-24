ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)- Opening Day of Major League Baseball’s 2020 season is here and one team is still without a home ballpark for the season.

The Toronto Blue Jays were told by the Canadian government last week that they would not be allowed to hold home games in Toronto due to concerns about potential for spread of COVID-19. Since then, the team has been engaged in talks with multiple cities about a new home for this season.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his press conference Friday that the state is still pursuing the Blue Jays to play in Buffalo at the team’s Triple-A affiliate stadium, Sahlen Field.

“I spoke to the Commissioner of baseball this morning, because we never give up in New York. Never give up. Never give up. Never give up,” said Cuomo. “Quote attributed to Winston Churchill. I don’t believe that Winston Churchill really said it, but quote is attributed to Winston Churchill. That’s good enough. The Toronto Blue Jays, we are still pursuing to play in Buffalo.”

Governor Cuomo went on to stress that there is no deal done yet between the state and the league, but he is hopeful that they will be able to come to an agreement.

“It’s not done yet. But I had a good conversation with the commissioner this morning, fingers crossed. Fingers crossed,” said Cuomo. “Maybe we get the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo after all.”

The news comes after the Pennsylvania Department of Health denied the Blue Jays request to make PNC Park in Pittsburgh their home earlier this week. And, yesterday, reports circulated that the Baltimore Orioles had granted the Jays permission to use Camden Yards pending the agreement of Governor Larry Hogan and the state of Maryland.

The Blue Jays open the season on a six-game road trip before theoretically hosting two games against the Washington Nationals next week. But, reports indicate those two games are likely to be held in the nation’s capital as the search for a home for the Jays continues.