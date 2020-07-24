Comments
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Lightning struck a house in Middletown, New Jersey.
Damage was done to the top of the roof on Wilson Avenue early Friday morning.
Homeowner Eileen Henry says the sound was unlike anything she’s ever heard.
“It literally felt like it pierced through everything, and I have big hundred-pound dogs and they were crying, coming into bed with me, but it was a loud sound that I’ve never heard before,” Henry said.
Luckily the house did not catch fire and no one was hurt.