NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two would-be robbers targeted a man in a wheel chair in the Melrose section of the Bronx.
While one suspect distracted the victim, another pulled the chair out from under him.
Investigators say the victim was kicked in the face, then the two suspects searched through the man’s pockets but didn’t remove any property.
It happened on East 156th Street on July 18. Police are still searching for the suspects.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.