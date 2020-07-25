NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were slashed outside of a restaurant in the East Village, and sources tell us one victim is actor Kelsey Grammer’s daughter.

Neighbors tell CBS2’s Nick Caloway there was a lot of commotion Friday night before and after the incident.

It happened in the outdoor dining area outside the Black Ant restaurant on Second Avenue just off East Third Street.

Cops say there was an altercation outside the restaurant just after 11 p.m.

Thirty-six-year-old Spencer Grammer, an actress and daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer, was slashed in the arm, sources say.

A 31-year-old man was also slashed in the brawl. He was cut in the back.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital, but police did not elaborate on how serious those injuries are.

Spencer Grammer is an actress on the animated show “Rick and Morty” and has also appeared on other television shows.

It’s unclear how the actress and her companion became involved in the altercation.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect in that attack.