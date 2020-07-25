MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gunfire erupted near a shopping center in Manhasset on Saturday.

Witnesses who spoke to CBS2’s Cory James said it was absolute chaos at the Americana mall when multiple shots were heard around 1 p.m.

They described people frantically running into stores, fearing an active shooter was nearby.

Video shows shoppers hiding inside Italian restaurant Cipollini. Some crouch on the floor while others stand and look out the window, trying to figure out what’s going on.

One person said it sounded like an automatic weapon was being used.

“I’m familiar with the sound of automatic weapons fired and I hit the ground fast and dialed 911. The time exactly was 1:13 when I made my call to 911,” one witness said. “And she heard on the phone and said, ‘oh my god, is that it?’ And I said, yes that’s it.”

“At first, we didn’t realize that it would happen here because we’re in a relatively safe location, I guess, but like, and then it was just like, oh my god, run, I think that’s a gunshot because everyone was running, it was crazy,” another witness said.

That witness says she and her mom hid inside a store for about an hour until police told them it was safe to come out.

When they walked out, they saw crime scene markers placed on the ground where shell casings were found.

CBS2 reached out to Americana Manhasset mall officials.

They said they are aware of the incident and police responded very quickly.

No injuries were reported. Police say it’s still an active investigation.