Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On a day of extreme heat, some people in The Bronx were left sweltering in the dark Monday.
A manhole fire is being blamed for knocking out power to more than 700 customers in Mott Haven.
Some people kept cool in the spray of open fire hydrants, while others sat outside.
One resident told CBS2 power has been an issue in the neighborhood for several days.
“The lights have been flickering for more than a week already, throughout all the buildings around here. It’s like the power has been really low. We don’t know what’s going on,” said Liala DiBenedetto.
Con-Ed said power could be restored by midnight.
The cause of the manhole fire is under investigation.