PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (CBSNewYork)- The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait at least one more night to play each other. Reports indicate that the game between the two teams has been postponed for a second consecutive day due to coronavirus concerns.
Monday night’s game was postponed as the Phillies wait for COVID-19 test results after an outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a weekend series in Philadelphia this past weekend.
Reports indicate that no Phillies have tested positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday morning, but the team will undergo another round of testing today in Philadelphia.
The Yankees are scheduled to host the Phillies Wednesday and Thursday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.