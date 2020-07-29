NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men are under arrest in a brutal bodega beating that was caught on camera earlier this month in Upper Manhattan.
Tyquan Dupont and Devonte Phillips are facing robbery and gang assault charges.
Police said they were part of a group that punched, kicked and threw beer bottles at a 22-year-old woman on July 7 inside a deli in Washington Heights.
The victim’s stepfather stepped in to defend her, but he was knocked unconscious.
“I thought they killed him. I thought he died. I saw him on the floor,” the woman told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.
He spent two days in the hospital but was expected to recover.
Police said they’re also searching for 27-year-old Alexis Santos in connection with the crime.
