NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A protester was released from police custody overnight after her arrest in an unmarked van sparked clashes on Manhattan’s East Side.

Several police officers were injured and nearly a dozen other protesters were arrested.

One person remains in custody on an assault charge, but the others have been released, including 18-year-old Nikki Stone, who was issued a desk appearance ticket.

Some protesters said her arrest looked more like a kidnapping and demanded she be let go.

It’s the latest incident causing outrage and more distrust of the NYPD.

Mike Laster, of Brooklyn, told CBS2 he’s been protesting all over the country since the death of George Floyd in May. He said Tuesday night a large group was peacefully set up to march and feed the homeless in a park at Second Avenue and 25th Street when police showed up on bicycles and things got out of hand.

“They grabbed a transgender woman and they threw her down,” he said. “I tried to separate myself from the officer and the protest, and he threw his bike on my… I’m cut all up on my hands and stuff.”

In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles.

The NYPD said the homeless teenager was wanted for spray painting the lenses of six police cameras during separate criminal incidents in and around City Hall Park.

Police also said the squad uses unmarked vehicles to find wanted suspects, adding the arresting officers were assaulted with rocks and bottles.

“If you introduce violence to use, we’ve got to reciprocate that violence,” said Laster.

Police said, as the night went on, protesters blocked traffic, and officers took about a dozen people into custody.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

In the midst of the screaming during the tense standoff you can hear people insisting they were not violent. Others shouted profanity at police, even daring them to douse them with pepper spray.

As for the arrest video, it’s not going away quietly. City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said they are disturbed and concerned, adding we need answers.

“They’re getting very aggressive,” Laster said.

Seven NYPD officers were injured, and four went to area hospitals with minor injuries.