BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man is charged in the killing of a 14-year-old boy.
Police say 19-year-old Diante Willoughby killed Jose Nunez after luring him out of his Bridgeport home.
Nunez’s family reported him missing Tuesday morning. His body was found the next day in a wooded area of Oxford.
The victim’s distraught father said Willoughby contacted his son through Snapchat.
Police say the suspect was picked up at the scene where the body was found.
“Throughout the course of the investigation, we had been closely surveilling a person of interest. That person was observed at the scene of the body yesterday afternoon and he was taken into custody,” Bridgeport Police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald said.
According to police, the cause of death was determined to be strangulation.
Willoughby has been charged with murder is being held on $2 million bond.
Anyone who feels they have been victimized by Willoughby in the past or anyone with information regarding past criminal activity involving Willoughby is asked to call police at 203-581-5205.