NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx woman fought off a man who police say followed her into her home and tried to attack her.
The frightening ordeal played out around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Harrison Avenue in the University Heights section.
Police said the suspect followed the 29-year-old victim into her building and tried to talk to her while touching himself over his clothing.
The man allegedly entered the woman’s apartment, where she ran into the bathroom and closed the door on him.
Police said the suspect took off in a black four-door sedan heading north on Harrison toward Burnside Avenue.
The victim was not physically hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information about her would-be attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.