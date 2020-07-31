Jacksonville, FL (CBSNewYork)- Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is recovering in Florida following a bicycle accident that sent him to the hospital for a night this past weekend.
The 73-year-old Coughlin suffered four fractured ribs, a slightly punctured lung and needed stitches on his head following the incident he confirmed to ESPN.
Coughlin told the outlet that the accident happened when a man on a racing bike “comes out of nowhere and clips the front of my bike.” After the accident, Coughlin initially went home before being convinced to visit the emergency room where he underwent X-Rays and a CT scan according to CBS Sports.
The estimated recovery timetable for Coughlin is four to six weeks.
Coughlin had been serving as the executive vice president of football operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars until he was relieved of his duties in December of 2019. That was his second stint with the Jaguars franchise, initially serving as the organization’s first head coach from 1995-2002. After that run in Jacksonville, Coughlin joined the Giants in 2004, leading the franchise for 12 seasons and coaching them to a pair of Super Bowl wins in 2007 and 2011.