NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man on a bicycle accused of pushing a 76-year-old, who fell and hit his head.
The altercation happened around 7:30 p.m. on July 21 on West 14th Street in Manhattan’s West Village.
Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he got into an argument with the suspect.
The suspect allegedly got off his bike and pushed the victim, causing him to fall backward and hit his head.
Police said he temporarily lost consciousness and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect was last seen riding east on West 14th Street.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.