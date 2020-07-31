Comments
HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a disturbing dispute inside a Staples store in New Jersey.
Investigators say it started when a woman who uses a cane asked another customer to put on a face covering.
The customer then grabbed the cane, and shoved the woman to the ground. She was taken to the hospital with a fractured left leg.
The incident took place Wednesday afternoon at the Staples on Hackensack Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (201) 646-7777. You can also submit an anonymous tip by CLICKING HERE or calling (844) 466-6789